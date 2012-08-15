Oracle, VMware, Salesforce Woo Customers With Rock And Roll Parties

Bon Jovi

Photo: NY Daily News

The late summer/early fall tech trade show season is just about to begin in San Francisco and the big companies are outdoing themselves to throw the best party.Three shows are coming up:



VMware’s VMworld is August 26-30. The big bash is Wednesday, Aug. 29, with Bon Jovi.

Salesforce.com’s Dreamforce is September 18-21. It’s big bash is Wednesday, Sept.19 with the Red Hot chilli Peppers.

But, not to be outdone by either of these rivals, Oracle’s OpenWorld is September 30 – October 4. It’s booked Pearl Jam AND the Kings of Leon to play on Oct. 3.

