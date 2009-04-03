Music Wars On Capitol Hill

The music industry’s hunt for more cash leads its to Capitol Hill and hearings on whether radio stations must start paying royalties for the songs they play.



As Bloomberg reports, the money involved in considerable–maybe up to $2 billion–and both sides are rolling out big lobbyists and trying to leverage star power to make their respectives cases.

“The industries are spending millions to have their say in Washington. Broadcasters reported $45.5 million in expenses and campaign donations to influence Congress and federal agencies over the last two years, while the music industry doled out $30.8 million, according to the centre for Responsive Politics, a Washington-based research group. Each group outspent the trucking industry, home builders and coal-mining companies.”

