Music Videos May Be Headed To Hulu

There’ve been rumours of a Hulu for music videos for months, but could there soon be music videos on Hulu?

News Corp and NBC’s thriving video site is in talks with the big four record labels (Universal Music Group, EMI, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment) to host their music videos on its site, Bloomberg reports.

If Hulu gets music videos, the site will be able to compete with YouTube on a new level. Music videos are some of the most popular content on YouTube, and Universal Music Group is in the process of launching a dedicated channel, VEVO, on Google’s video site. Still, YouTube, which has been increasing its TV show and movie offerings to compete with Hulu, doesn’t have videos from all four major labels. Warner Music Group famously pulled its clips from YouTube this December when the two companies couldn’t negotiate a new licensing deal.

The labels have long been frustrated with YouTube’s revenue-sharing provisions and are seeking ways to better monetise their videos. If Hulu offered an attractive deal, it could be a formidable foe for YouTube.

