Music Videos Make Up 57% Of The Web's Most Watched Viral Videos

Visible Measures, an Internet video metrics website, has a feature called the 100 Million Views Club, which tracks the most-watched viral videos of all time.



Nate Elliot, an analyst at Forrester Research, did some maths and figured out that “of the 65 online videos that have 100m+ total views, 57% are music videos, only 17% are user-generated.”

In case you were wondering, the No.1 video is “Crank Dat” by Soulja Boy with more than 720 million views.

And the No. 2 video, with about 640 million views, is the trailer for “The Twighlight Saga: New Moon,” which you can watch below:



