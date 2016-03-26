This music video was shot at the site of a terrorist attack, only days after it happened

On March 13th, six gunmen opened fire at a crowded beach on the Ivory Coast. Twenty-two people, including the gunmen, were killed, according to the Washington Post. Local musicians quickly turned the site into the scene of a music video, putting together a defiant anthem to prove that they are not afraid of Al Qaeda, who took responsibility for the attack.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
