This music video was shot at the site of a terrorist attack, only days after it happened

On March 13th, six gunmen opened fire at a crowded beach on the Ivory Coast. Twenty-two people, including the gunmen, were killed, according to the Washington Post. Local musicians quickly turned the site into the scene of a music video, putting together a defiant anthem to prove that they are not afraid of Al Qaeda, who took responsibility for the attack.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.