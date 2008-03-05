Music Site Pitchfork Launching Video Site

Pitchfork, the influential NYC/Chicago-based music site, is expanding into online video, via a new site set to launch April 7. Pitchfork.tv will show “original mini-documentaries, secret rooftop and basement sessions, full concerts, exclusive interviews,” and “full-length feature films, vintage concerts, and music DVDs free of charge.” Oh, and music videos, too.



We read the story a few times, and we’re still looking for the shows about bikini clad girls having food fights or rich nubile Southern California teens. C’mon Pitchfork, is this a music channel or what?

