Music Locker Service mSpot Can't Last Long Without Label Deals

mSpot for iPhone

While Google and Apple dither around trying to sign deals with the record companies to create online music lockers, startup mSpot now offers its own music locker service for both mobile phone platforms.Google highlighted mSpot’s Android music locker at its Google I/O conference last spring, and today Apple approved mSpot for the iPhone.



The service lets you upload your music collection to its online storage locker then stream those songs to your mobile phone. You can store up to 2GB for free, or 40GB for $3.99 per month. The accompanying app, which is free, also adds other useful features like lyrics.

There’s one small catch, though. As Peter Kafka at All Things D points out, mSpot has no deals with the major record labels.

The labels have historically hated music lockers, suing pioneers like MP3tunes and Lala, and trying to strike very hard bargains with big companies like Apple and Google. So unless mSpot has some really good lawyers, or is planning to be picked up by a bigger player like Google, this service can’t last long.

