Music Labels Might Just Take Their Business To Hulu

Fed up with lousy ad revenues from Google’s video-sharing service YouTube (GOOG), we’ve heard the four major music labels — Universal MG, EMI, Warner and Sony BMG — are in preliminary talks to create their own destination Web site. Call it a Hulu for music videos.



Now the Financial Times confirms the discussions, but says a new joint venture to create a destination Web site is just one option among many. Some kind of non-exclusive partnership with Hulu itself seems the most likely outcome.

From the FT:

Plans under discussion include: a partnership with Hulu, the online television and film joint venture between News Corp and NBC Universal; the creation of a premium service on YouTube, Google‘s video sharing site; or, a standalone venture between some or all of the four largest recorded music groups.

Representatives of two music companies, who would not be named, said they were in discussions with Hulu, adding that no partnership announcement was imminent but that the site appeared to be the favoured partner. “If it happens at all it will be with Hulu,” one said.

