Music Is The Secret Ingredient At These New York Eateries

Jeff Gordinier

THINGS can get frantic at Recette. It’s one of those tiny West Village spots where the kitchen and the dining room rub up against each other like passengers in a packed subway car. But even in the pandemonium of a dinner rush, even with orders and questions pouring in from all directions, Jesse Schenker, the 29-year-old chef, manages to stay in the zone.

There’s just one thing you don’t want to interrupt.

“If a server needs something from me, and I’m in the middle of an air-guitar lick,” he said, “I’m going to finish it before I respond.”

