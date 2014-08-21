Watch The American Music Industry Splinter Into Bits Over 30 Years In 30 Seconds

Digital Music News’ Paul Resnikoff has put together a pie chart GIF showing 30 years of U.S. music industry change in 30 seconds.

Not only is it unrecognizable from what it looked like in the ’80s and ’90s, its unrecognizable from even five years ago, as Spotify and Pandora had yet to enter our lives.

You know how we feel about pie charts — but the ugliness seems well suited to that particular data display:

Data from RIAA. We saw this on reddit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.