Music Hackday NYC

The awesome Music Hackday is coming to NYC. Twilio’s John Britton has the news and details. It will take place the weekend of Feb 11th and 12th. Location is TBD at this time. NY Hacker is involved as well.



There have been 10 Music Hackdays to date and none of them have been in NYC, which is certainly one of the top music and tech destinations in the world. So now it is our turn to bring it.

If you are into hacking in and around music, I hope to see you there.

