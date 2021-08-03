Pictures show music festivals are back after more than a year, and attendees say they missed the chaos and crowds

- With more of the country opening up, music festivals are back from Los Angeles to Miami.
- Concertgoers are enjoying weekends of music, dancing, and making friends at festivals like Lollapalooza.
- Recent attendees told Insider that festivals feel just like they used to, and they missed connecting with strangers.
On the third day of the festival, Lollapalooza began requiring masks in all indoor spots and recommended that everyone attending bring masks for the last two days.
More days-long music festivals are planning to return in the coming months, like Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Outside Lands.
This year, about 100,000 people went to Lollapalooza each day, NBC Chicago reported.
“There were tons of people which was absolutely insane seeing after the lockdown for such a long time,” Leegard told Insider, adding that being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 made her feel better.
Mars said that she and her whole festival group had been fully vaccinated prior to attending Lollapalooza.
Masks were free at information booths, and there were nearly 500 places where attendees could wash or sanitize their hands, according to the same statement.
Boyd said she was fully vaccinated before the festival.