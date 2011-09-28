BELIEBERS, BARBIES, AND CLAYMATES: The 25 Coolest Nicknames Of Music Fan Bases

Selena Gomez is definitely a Belieber.

The world is full of obsessed music lovers – I just hope someday when throngs of admirers come to see me in concert (hopefully they like horrible singing), they have a nickname as cool as these.1. Fanilows – fans of Barry Manilow. The Fanilows have been around for quite some time, but really reached a pop culture high when a Will & Grace episode titled “Fanilow” outed Will as a Barry fan.

2. Beliebers – fans of Justin Bieber. It appears that the “Belieber” tag came from the depths of Internet fandom, but some belieb the nickname was created by a malevolent force. Hey, you know who’s a Belieber? Johnny Depp.

3. Little Monsters – fans of Lady Gaga. Would you believe Lady Gaga has only been using that term for her fans since the summer of 2009? The name is derived from her album The Fame Monster.

4. Claymates – fans of Clay Aiken. Some of the Claymates even divide themselves into subcategories such as “Claysians.”



5. Maggots – fans of Slipknot. Apparently the members of the band were inspired to call their fans by the descriptive name because of the way they writhed and squirmed during their shows.

6. Black Stars – fans of Avril Lavigne. Avril uses this term to refer to her fans and her perfume.

7. Blockheads – fans of New Kids on the Block. So what are fans of the newly-formed NKOTBSB called?

8. Parrotheads – fans of Jimmy Buffett. But I hardly need to tell you that. Children of Parrotheads or younger Buffett fans are referred to as Parakeets. I consider myself the former.