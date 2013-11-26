Check Out This Music Startup's Graffiti-Covered New York City Office

The digital music advertising company F# (pronounced “eff sharp,” like the music note) was founded in 2012 to help brands create high-quality music experiences using streaming services like Spotify.
By using data about listener trends and the music expertise of its own staff, the company has done more than 500 campaigns, usually involving branded playlists or radio stations that anticipate the likes and dislikes of the users who see them.
When the company went about designing its New York City office, it chose to honour the artform its business is based on with a series of framed records, collages, and awesome graffiti murals honouring all things music. We went down to the F# offices a few weeks ago, and this is what we saw.
Here's the reception desk, featuring F#'s new logo, which was praised by the popular design blog Brand New when it debuted last winter.
Here's what you see when you walk in. F#'s walls and columns are decorated with music-themed pieces the company commissioned.
They've also honored NYC's music history with this collage, featuring iconic New York acts Jay-Z and the Ramones. The collage and the 'New York City' graffiti mural were both done by the NYC art and design firm UR.
And they've decorated the main room with this portrait of Jimi Hendrix by the artist Enrico Donaruma.
Here's the F# team hard at work. The company has produced music experiences for brands ranging from Gillette to BMW.
F# also helps brands produce audio ads. Here's freelance voice actress Josey Miller laying down a track in the sound booth.
