This suit is filled with mushrooms that were trained to eat you when you die

The company Coeio has developed a radical new way to dispose of dead bodies, using what they call “The Infinity Suit.” The suit is lined with infinity mushroom spores that were trained to devour flesh.

This is not only healthier for the environment, but also shows that even in death we still have a purpose.

