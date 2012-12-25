20 Fascinating Things We Saw At Manhattan's New Museum Of Mathematics

Photo: Walter Hickey / BI

The National Museum of Mathematics opened up December 15th in Midtown, and we had to check it out. It’s two stories packed with hi-tech computers and mathematical experiments that make this museum perfect for anyone from elementary school to a Ph. D program.



It’s really rare that you see a museum that gets it right for every age, but I learned a ton of new things at MoMath.

maths professors and Rubik’s Cube solver clubs hang out there. MoMath has everything from World War Two cryptography equipment to Android-powered exhibits every couple of feet.

