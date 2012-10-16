The New 6-Sided Museum Of Contemporary Art In Cleveland Is Absolutely Surreal

The Museum of Contemporary Art In Cleveland has been brought into the 21st century with its new six-sided building, which opened last week.



The building is made of mirrored black stainless steel, which glistens and is absolutely beautiful. It’s a sure show-stopper for passers-by and visitors.

London-based architect Farshid Moussavi designed the building, according to architecture website Dezeen.

The reflective panels on the building’s exterior “will respond to weather changes and movement around the museum, providing visitors with constantly changing perceptions,” according to Dezeen.

The building is four stories tall and spans 34,000 square feet.

Photo: MOCA via Facebook

