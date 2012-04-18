Museum Accused Of Hosting Racist Cake-Cutting Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Moderna Museeet in Stockholm, Sweden, was evacuated after a bomb threat today, according to the Associated Press.



While participating in a World Art Day exhibition there on April 15, Swedish Minister of Culture Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth cut a cake depicting a screaming black woman that was intended to protest female circumcision.

However, pictures of cake-cutting have drawn outrage, as they show the white Adelsohn Liljeroth slicing into the red-filled body of the cake. Some have demanded that Adelsohn Liljeroth resign.

Ironically, the cake’s artist (who also modelled the cake’s head) is black.

The AP report said it was not yet clear if the incident had provoked the bomb threat.

Photo: FriaTider.se

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.