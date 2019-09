Museum Accused Of Hosting Racist Cake-Cutting Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Moderna Museeet in Stockholm, Sweden, was evacuated after a bomb threat today, according to the Associated Press.



While participating in a World Art Day exhibition there on April 15, Swedish Minister of Culture Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth cut a cake depicting a screaming black woman that was intended to protest female circumcision.

However, pictures of cake-cutting have drawn outrage, as they show the white Adelsohn Liljeroth slicing into the red-filled body of the cake. Some have demanded that Adelsohn Liljeroth resign.

Ironically, the cake’s artist (who also modelled the cake’s head) is black.¬†

The AP report said it was not yet clear if the incident had provoked the bomb threat.

Photo: FriaTider.se

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.