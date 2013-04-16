Matthew Bellamy Shouts 'This Is For Boston!' Plays National Anthem At Muse Concert [VIDEO]

The Boston Marathon bombing attack may have shaken up the nation, but it didn’t stop people from attending sporting events and concerts. Rock band Muse played Madison Square Garden on Monday night to an enthusiastic crowd.



During the show, Muse lead singer Matthew Bellamy called out “This is for Boston!” and played the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

There was understandably a nervous energy about being part of such a large group the day of a horrendous attack, but when the National Anthem played the crowd erupted in solidarity.

It was a wonderful moment on a very difficult day for Americans.

Remember, keep calm and carry on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

//

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.