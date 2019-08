The Myo armband picks up subtle muscle gestures that can control prosthetics through Bluetooth. While the technology was developed for motion generated presentations, developers realised its potential for prosthetic movement.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.