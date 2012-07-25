New York's Most Beloved Cheese Shop Is Opening A Wine And Cheese Bar

Murray’s Cheese, the iconic West Village cheese shop that dates back to 1940, is expanding into the restaurant business with a new wine and cheese eatery. Called Murray’s Cheese Bar, the restaurant is set to open Wednesday, July 25.



It’s a natural move for the purveyor, which was taken over by Rob Kaufelt in 1991. Since buying the store, Kaufelt has relocated twice—most recently to Bleecker Street, near Leroy—expanded the retail space, and opened a distribution centre in Queens, according to Grub Street.

The new bar, a few doors down from the shop, has an impressive menu dedicated to all things cheese. It’s divided into sections like “Spread,” with a global array of soft cheeses; “Fry,” (cheese curds!), and “Between Bread.” There’s also a massive selection of cheeses and meats, unsurprisingly.

The bar sent over a few preview photos of the space and food—we’re already drooling.

Located at 264 Bleecker Street.

The interior has a similar feel to the cheese shop a few doors down

Photo: courtesy of Murray’s Cheese Bar

The chalkboard mural

Photo: courtesy of Murray’s Cheese Bar

The mac’n’cheese, made with cheddar, gruyere, and mozzarella di bufala

Photo: courtesy of Murray’s Cheese Bar

A cheese and meat plate

Photo: courtesy of Murray’s Cheese Bar

Photo: courtesy of Murray’s Cheese Bar

