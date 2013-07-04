The Craziest Point Of Wimbledon Ends With Andy Murray Running All Over The Place

Check out where Murray was when Verdasco played this volley

Here’s the best point from this afternoon’s Wimbledon semifinals between Andy Murray and Fernando Verdasco.



Murray hit a drop shot on the second point of the game. Verdasco’s return pulled Murray all the way off the court, and he thought he had the point won by hitting an easy volley to the open court (as seen above).

But somehow Murray sprinted over and hit a lunging shot that Verdasco had to dive for and missed.

Murray won the point and the game

Wild:

