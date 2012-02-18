Murdoch Hopes To Calm UK Civil War By Announcing Plans For 'Sun On Sunday'

Photo: @suttonnick

Rupert Murdoch is in the UK today, hoping to calm the workers at his UK tabloid The Sun, who feel they have been mistreated by both the police and News Corp and are reportedly looking into legal action against their parent company.Murdoch used the visit to announce that he plans to launch a Sunday edition of the tabloid, as many assumed would happen after the closure of scandal-hit Sunday paper the News of the World closed last year.



The New Statesman has the full text of the email where the new paper was announced. Here’s the announcement:

We will build on The Sun’s proud heritage by launching The Sun on Sunday very soon. Our duty is to expand one of the world’s most widely read newspapers and reach even more people than ever before.

Some staff were a little confused. One source told The Guardian:

“There was a bit of a sharp intake of breath, an ‘er, what now?’ when the email arrived. The last time we got something like this was an email from James Murdoch closing the News of the World down.”

Murdoch also said arrested staff (10 so far this year) would be allowed to return to work.

