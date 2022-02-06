GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski pushes back against RNC characterization of January 6 as ‘legitimate political discourse’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Murkowski rejected the RNC’s characterization of January 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse.”

The GOP senator on Saturday tweeted Americans “cannot allow a false narrative to be created.”

On Friday, the RNC censured Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger for their work on the panel probing the January 6 riot.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday reiterated that the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol was unlawful, pushing back against GOP leaders who contended the House select committee members investigating the insurrection had infringed on “legitimate political discourse.”

The Alaska Republican’s response came after the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday censured GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the January 6 panel.

“What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol,” Murkowski wrote in a tweet. “We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself.”

She added: “As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth — to suggest it was ‘legitimate political discourse’ is just wrong.”

In an official resolution, the RNC emphasized last week that the January 6 probe is “destructive to the institution of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party, and our republic” and accused Cheney and Kinzinger of participating in a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday reiterated that she has repeatedly rejected the violence that occurred on January 6, 2021, but the resolution did not mention the riot that was perpetuated by loyalists of former President Donald Trump.

Several other Republicans — notably Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee and McDaniel’s uncle — have publicly opposed the party’s move.

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Romney tweeted on Friday. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

Murkowski and Romney last February were part of a small group of seven Republicans who joined all 50 Senate Democrats in finding Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” for his role on January 6 during his second impeachment trial.

The effort to convict the former president fell short by a 57-43 margin, with 67 votes necessary to convict.

Because of the vote, Murkowski has become a top nemesis for Trump and his most ardent supporters, with Kelly Tshibaka, the former Alaska commissioner of administration, running against the senator in a GOP primary with the former president’s endorsement.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, however, has backed Murkowski for a fourth term.