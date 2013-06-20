Report: Murkowski Becomes The Third GOP Senator To Support Gay Marriage

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is now a supporter of gay marriage, the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake says he has learned from the Human Rights Campaign, a pro-gay rights lobby group.



Murkowski’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murkowski would be the third Republican senator to support gay marriage. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) announced their support earlier this year.

In March, Murkowski told the Alaska Star that her views on marriage equality were “evolving.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.