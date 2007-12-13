Murdoch's WSJ: New Owner Bringing New Blood (NWS)

News Corp. (NWS) won’t formally own Dow Jones and the WSJ until tomorrow, but Rupert Murdoch has been plotting his changes for months. Last week DJ CEO Richard Zannino and WSJ publisher Gordon Crovitz started packing up their offices, and the NYT says they will be followed by many more:

The Journal will dismiss two to three dozen people on its news staff of about 750, probably through buyouts, officials at both companies say. The aim is not to reduce head count, which could actually increase, but to make room for a wave of hiring in areas Mr. Murdoch wants to expand and in some cases, simply to be rid of people.

