Murdoch's Sun Paper Admits To Publishing False Story On Al Qaeda Threat

Rupert Murdoch‘s British tabloid the Sun has admitted that a cover story it published on Dec. 6 was false.



According to the Guardian, the story claimed that “cops” were “throwing a ring of steel” around the studios for the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street in Manchester after being “tipped off” that the show “could be hit by a terror strike.”

And yet it turned out to be false. Says Greenslade: “It had that familiar Daily Star-ish ring of complete nonsense.”

The paper corrected the mistake yesterday:

“Further to our article about increased security at Coronation Street’s studios for their live 50th anniversary episode… we would like to make clear that while cast and crew were subject to full body searches, there was no specific threat from Al-Qaeda as we reported. We apologise for the misunderstanding and are happy to set the record straight.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.