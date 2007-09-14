Murdoch's "Less Is More" Media Strategy

The News Corp. (NWS) boss knows how to turn on the charm — say, when he’s courting a group of recalcitrant Bancrofts — and how to turn if off — like yesterday, when Reuters reporter Robert MacMillan tried conducting an impromptu interview. (Note to aspiring media moguls: If you’re going to employ the latter strategy, it helps if you emulate Rupe and hire multiple security guards). Reuters via Gawker



