Murdoch Speaks: Stands By Son James, Calls Newspaper Sale Reports 'Rubbish'

Rupert Murdoch has given his first interview since phone hacking scandal brought down the News of the World. Speaking to the Wall St. Journal, Murdoch defends son James’ dealing of the scandal saying “I think he acted as fast as he could, the moment he could.”

Since the deal was dropped yesterday rumours have swirled that the News Corp heir apparent may have lost his role in the company.

Regarding the withdrawn $12 billion BSkyB deal Murdoch says the company is “buying back shares and looking for better places to put our money.”

As for reports (carried in the WSJ and elsewhere) that Murdoch was considering dumping News International, the News Corp arm that oversees the embattled British tabloids, that is apparently “rubbish”:

“Pure rubbish. Pure and total rubbish….give it the strongest possible denial you can give.”

Murdoch also said this morning’s about-face regarding testifying before Parliament regarding the charges was motivated because “some of the things that have been said in Parliament, some of which are total lies. We think it’s important to absolutely establish our integrity in the eyes of the public……I felt that it’s best just to be as transparent as possible.”

