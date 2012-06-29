MURDOCH: We Might Change 'Wall Street Journal' To 'WSJ'

Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Newscorp, was on CNBC earlier today speaking with David Faber.



One comment that caught the radar of the Wall Street Journal’s Charles Forelle was that Murdoch was considering officially changing the name of ‘Wall Street Journal’ to ‘WSJ.’

It’s not the biggest news in the world. But it’s not nothing either.

Not long ago, Kentucky Fried Chicken changed its name to KFC. Legend has it that the move was done to tone down the stigma of ‘fried’. Perhaps this would be a similar move to tone down the stigma that may be associated with ‘Wall Street’.

On @CNBC, @rupertmurdoch says name of Wall Street Journal might be changed to WSJ. — Charles Forelle (@charlesforelle) June 28, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.