Murdoch To Extort $2 For Each Wall Street Journal

From Silicon Alley Insider: Wall Street Journal readers: How do you like your new, Murdoch-ized paper? Enough to pay 33% more for it?



Portfolio‘s Jeff Bercovici reports that the WSJ will bump its newsstand price from $1.50 to $2. A year ago, the paper was a mere $1. Jeff reports that distributors are upset about the price increase, in part because they won’t keep much of the extra revenue, and in part because they’re surprised by it. But they shouldn’t be: Murdoch has been arguing that the paper is underpriced since he bought it. Subscribers should expect a price hike sooner than later, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.