News Corps 'Times of London' Tries To Divert Attention From Rupert Murdoch's Scandal With Questionable Cartoon About Starving Africans

Coincidence? Probably not.



The News Corp-owned Times Of London has an interesting cartoon in today’s issue.

And by interesting, we mean, it condemns the media for paying so much attention to its boss and that pesky phone-hacking scandal.

The cartoon suggests that we leave Rupert Murdoch alone in an effort to focus attention on Somalia and its need for international aid because there are other problems in the world. Quick! Someone inform the New York Post.

As NYMag.com points out, this follows Monday’s article in Wall Street journal (also owned by Murdoch) that criticised the media coverage of the scandal.

Cartoon below.

Photo: NYMag.com

(via NYMag.com)

