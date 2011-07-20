Add Barbara Walters To The List Of Rupert Murdoch Sympathizers (VIDEO)

Barbara Walters took the floor on “The View” this morning to let Rupert Murdoch know she’s thinking of him — sympathetically.



“I was very touched, watching him,” Walters said. “He is 80 years old… seeing this empire being questioned.”

She also related to the audience the news that Murdoch had declared accusations of hacking into 9/11 victims’ voicemails untrue.

(Joy Behar pointed out that she didn’t know how he could be so sure if his main defence thus far has been not knowing anything.)

Piers Morgan addressed Murdoch’s phone-hacking troubles on his show last night and offered a half-defence of the mogul — saying, basically, that he does not accept Murdoch would be party to such activity.

