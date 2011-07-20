We Cast The Inevitable Movie Version Of Rupert Murdoch's Phone-Hacking Scandal So Hollywood Doesn't Have To

Photo: AdrianDennis/AFP/Getty Images/NYMag.com

Rupert Murdoch‘s phone-hacking scandal leaves everyone with the same reaction:You can’t make this stuff up.



The messy saga — with its elements of power, greed, family drama, betrayal and enormous downfall — begs for a movie.

And we’re only getting started.

So while Murdoch (and his son, James) are busy testifying before Parliament, we’re taking care of casting News Corp, the Hollywood version.

