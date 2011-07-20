We Cast The Inevitable Movie Version Of Rupert Murdoch's Phone-Hacking Scandal So Hollywood Doesn't Have To

Jen Ortiz
James Murdoch

Photo: AdrianDennis/AFP/Getty Images/NYMag.com

Rupert Murdoch‘s phone-hacking scandal leaves everyone with the same reaction:You can’t make this stuff up.

The messy saga — with its elements of power, greed, family drama, betrayal and enormous downfall — begs for a movie.

And we’re only getting started.

So while Murdoch (and his son, James) are busy testifying before Parliament, we’re taking care of casting News Corp, the Hollywood version.

Gerard Butler as Lachlan Murdoch: Both manage that 'I'm better than you' look.

Brooklyn Decker as Sarah Murdoch (Lachlan's wife): Both blonde bombshells are models-turned-actresses. Perfect fit.

Naomi Watts as Elisabeth Murdoch: Watt's has that graceful-under-pressure look down.

Steve Buscemi as Matthew Freud (Elisabeth's husband): It's all in the eyes.

Colin Firth as Prime Minister David Cameron: Firth is great at playing English leaders.

John Lithgow as Nick Davies: They both give off that 'I'm on to you' feel.

Ben Affleck as Andy Coulson: Affleck can go from respected to scandalized.

Pierce Brosnan as Piers Morgan: From the accent to the (almost) first name, Brosnan could likely pull this off.

Ewan McGregor as James Murdoch: McGregor is loveable enough to make you sympathize with the heir-apparent gone bad.

Lucy Liu as Wendi Murdoch: Beautiful with ninja-like reflexes.

Ed Asner as Rupert Murdoch: The resemblance is pretty spot on. Plus, Asner proved his ability to play mega moguls as Warren Buffett in 'Too Big to Fail.'

Zach Galifiankis as shaving cream pie-thrower Jonnie Marbles: An activist-comedian match-up. Plus, we're sure Galifiankis could take a a hit by Wendi hilariously.

Tilda Swinton as Rebekah Brooks: The perfect level of intense (with the right wig).

Now let's take a look at the headlines.

