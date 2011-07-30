COMING TO AMERICA? New York Post Staffers Instructed By News Corp Lawyers Not To Destroy Any Possible Hacking-Related Documents

Not a great way to start the weekend.



Reporters at the New York Post have been instructed to not destroy any documents that detail possible hacking efforts by News Corp’s in-house legal counsel in light of Rupert Murdoch‘s News Of The World scandal.

In their words, “pertaining to unauthorised retrieval of phone or personal data, to payments for information to government officials, or that is related in any way to these issues.”

The memo, which was obtained and published by Poynter’s Jim Romenesko, was followed by a message from editor Col Allan who told staffers this was not a surprise:

“As we watched the news in the U.K. over the last few weeks, we knew that as a News Corporation tabloid, we would be looked at more closely. So this is not unexpected.”

Allan also attempted to calm any fears of trusted sources being exposed, writing:

“While we have instituted this hold, we do intend to protect from disclosure all legitimate and lawful journalistic sources in accordance with the law.”

