Murdoch's WSJ: More News, Less Business

Keep forgetting what paper you’re reading when you crack the WSJ in the morning? It’s not you. It really is different since Rupert Murdoch bought it last year.



How different? The Project on Excellence in Journalism took a tally since News Corp. (NWS) took over: Business coverage is down 50% (!) on the front page, while political and foreign news are way up. Since Dec. 13, the Journal has devoted almost as much front-page real estate to politics (18%) as the New York Times (26.5%).

A complete study of the transformation is available at journalism.org, but here’s a handy pre- and post-Murdoch synopsis:

