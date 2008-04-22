Murdoch's WSJ Changes Claim Top Editor

Managing Editor Marcus Brauchli is leaving the top job at the Journal after trying (and apparently failing) to find what Time.com described as a “a middle path between the paper’s traditionalists and Murdoch’s new vision for the paper.”



The old vision: business newspaper of record. The new vision: The Clinton vs. Obama newspaper of record.

Brauchli succeeded former ME Paul Steiger nearly a year ago, shortly after News Corp. (NWS) CEO Rupert Murdoch’s bid for the paper became public. After the $5.6 billion deal closed in December, Murdoch has spent the majority of his time remaking paper, adding extensive general news and political coverage. The NYT talks to Brauchili’s pals, who: “differed as to whether he was being forced out as managing editor of The Journal, one of the most coveted posts in journalism, or leaving out of frustration.”

The WSJ says Murdoch’s handpicked publisher, Robert Thomson, will likely replace him at least on an interim basis. Thomson, former editor of the Times of London, had already been involved in editorial decisions for the WSJ, Dow Jones Newswires and Barrons’.

Meanwhile in other News Corp. news, Rupe is about to buy Newsday for $580 million. Doesn’t that seem like a big deal? Not in the NYC media world — Newsday is a Long Island newspaper, so don’t expect to hear much play-by-play about management changes, editorial shifts, etc.

Has Murdoch Turned Barrons’ Into an Advertiser Shill Sheet?

