Now American 9/11 Families Are Calling On Congress To Investigate Murdoch 9/11 Phone-Hackings

Politico reports that representatives for various groups representing 9/11 families came forward today and repeated calls for U.S. lawmakers to investigate News Corp’s activities on this side of the pond.



Here’s Sally Regenhard, vice chairwoman of 9/11 Parents and Families of Firefighters & World Trade centre Victims:

“It’s hard enough for people to deal with the 10th anniversary and now this – it just adds more salt to the wounds,” said Regenhard, who lost her 28-year-old firefighter son, on Sept. 11.

“If it’s true, then it’s an egregious violation of decency and respect. Whether it’s 9/11 victims or the British victim – the child who was kidnapped – I think we really need to look at national and international standards for security for privacy for this type of thing,” Regenhard added. “We need to put a hold on this no matter who it is.”

Yesterday, Senator Jay Rockefeller called for investigations into the allegations. Today, Sen. Barbara Boxer joined in.

I speculated the other day that if there was any truth to the allegations that News of the Worldstaffers had actually hacked into 9/11 victims voicemails it would be just the thing to set off a firestorm of anti-Murdoch coverage Stateside.

Looks like rumours they might have done so may be enough.

If it wasn’t for the fact this story tenuously involves FOX News it’s likely it would already be a bid deal in the States…thanks to FOX News, which normally jumps on these sort of things.

As is, once gets the sense the anti-Fox machine is just getting warmed up and we will be hearing a great deal more about this by the end of the week. Don’t put it past Fox to figure out by that time that their angle on this should be one of outraged ombudsman.

