Murdoch-Owned Newspaper Accidentally Snubs Boss

Rupert Murdoch-owned UK Sunday Times snubs boss in review of “top 10 richest streets in the world” list.



Cityfile: In third place: New York’s Fifth Avenue, although inexplicably the two Fifth Avenue residents they select as examples of the street’s vast wealth and power are Diana Ross and Jessica Lange. Presumably Times owner (and 834 Fifth resident) Rupert Murdoch wasn’t important enough?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.