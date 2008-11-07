Murdoch On An Obama Administration: Good Bye, Merger Mania

Rupert Murdoch was one of the few media CEOs to comment on the election results yesterday, saying that the days of free-wheeling mergers may be numbered.



THR: Answering reporters’ questions on a conference call after News Corp.’s earnings report Wednesday, the company chairman and CEO said, “I would imagine that almost under any Democratic Justice Department mergers will get a much less friendly reception.”

Indeed, this is why media CEOs often support Republicans. But fortunately for Murdoch, he doesn’t have any deals pending right now. Yahoo and Microsoft, on the other hand, you should have merged while you had the chance.

