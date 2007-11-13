Murdoch (NWS): "Expect to Take WSJ Online Free"

In a shareholder meeting in Australia, New Corp’s Rupert Murdoch edged closer to publicly acknowledging what is already a foregone conclusion: That he’s taking WSJ.com free. Reuters:

The media mogul…said he was also planning to boost the numbers of subscribers to the Wall Street Journal’s Web site more than tenfold by making access free.



“We are studying it and we expect to make that free, and instead of having 1 million (subscribers) having at least 10-15 million in every corner of the earth,” the 76-year-old told a shareholder meeting in the Australian city where the global media group was founded.