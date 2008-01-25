Murdoch: "No Free Wall Street Journal"

Henry Blodget

Sorry, digerati, but you’re going to have to pony up for that WSJ subscription after all. News Corp’s Murdoch confirms that he’s reconsidered and won’t be making the WSJ free:

“CEO Rupert Murdoch said on Thursday he would not make all online Wall Street Journal content free. Dow Jones & Co has begun opening access to some previously paid-for items just weeks after the $5.6 billion buyout by News Corp. But Murdoch told a panel at the World Economic Forum annual meeting that there would still be limits. “The really specialised (material) giving the greatest insights, that will still be a subscription service,” he said.”

After reconsidering the issue ourselves, we think this is a smart move. Everyone who needs the WSJ will pony up the $99–and the heck with everyone else. Also, more importantly, the Journal’s cash cow print subscription business will live a lot longer–because subscribers won’t be able to just visit WSJ.com and get the whole thing for free.

A detailed description of why the No-Free move makes sense is here.

