Murdoch To Ditch News International To Save News Corp.?

It’s extreme, but that’s the theory Murdoch chronicler Michael Wolff is floating.



News International is the publishing arm of News Corp. and responsible for all the Murdoch-owned papers in Britain.

Of the News Corp pie it brings in a fraction of the revenue of Murdoch’s television and film holdings and has long been seen by some shareholders as an unnecessary drag on profits.

Moreover, while Rupert is an inveterate lover of newspapers and the political power they bestow, son James is reportedly more fond of more reliable money-making enterprises like the (now-uncertain) BSkyB deal.

It seems unlikely that Rupert would give up the papers he loves so dearly, but as this scandal implodes at an increasing rate it may be he’ll have to choose between News Int. and News Corp as a whole.

