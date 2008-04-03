Murdoch Moves To Crush The FT

Rupert Murdoch’s remake of the Wall Street Journal is most often cast as a charge onto The New York Times’ turf–and it is. But a more powerful WSJ could have a bigger effect on a more direct trans-Atlantic competitor, the Financial Times.



The FT has spent years in a sysyphian battle against the WSJ in the US, while in Europe, the FT is the business paper of record, and the Wall Street Journal Europe an also-ran.

Now News Corp. is launching the US edition of the WSJ in the UK, where it will take newsstand space next to the European edition of the Journal. The initial print run is small (3,700), but with former Times of London exec Robert Thompson as publisher, this is no doubt the first step in the ultimate campaign to crush the FT.

