Murdoch To Pay $3.2 Million To Murdered Schoolgirl's Family

LONDON (AP) — Rupert Murdoch’s company says it has agreed to pay 2 million pounds ($3.2 million) to the family of a murdered schoolgirl whose phone was hacked by the News of the World tabloid.
News International and the family of Milly Dowler confirmed the settlement Friday.
In a statement, they said Murdoch also will donate 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) to charities chosen by the family.
Milly Dowler was a 13-year-old British girl who disappeared in 2002 and was later found murdered.
