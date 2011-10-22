Murdoch To Pay $3.2 Million To Murdered Schoolgirl's Family

LONDON (AP) — Rupert Murdoch’s company says it has agreed to pay 2 million pounds ($3.2 million) to the family of a murdered schoolgirl whose phone was hacked by the News of the World tabloid.



News International and the family of Milly Dowler confirmed the settlement Friday.

In a statement, they said Murdoch also will donate 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) to charities chosen by the family.

Milly Dowler was a 13-year-old British girl who disappeared in 2002 and was later found murdered.

