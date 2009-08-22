Murdoch May Sell The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Could this be the end of the Dow Jones Industrial Average?



The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Dow Jones owner News Corp, has been shopping the company’s stock-market indexing business.

It’s far beyond just the level of “mulling” or “contemplation” or whatever tired journalism cliche you want to use. It’s actually in a sales process, conducted by Goldman Sachs. It’s still earlier stage, apparently, and the Journal says it could also lead to a joint venture or different combination.

Perhaps most shockingly, the new owner could choose to rename the flagship Dow Jones Industrial Average. Is that a real possibility? Why buy one of the best known brands in business only the ditch the name?

