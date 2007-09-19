Murdoch: Taking WSJ.com Free. Just Can't Say That Yet.

Will News Corp.’s (NWS) Rupert Murdoch take the WSJ.com free? “Haven’t made up my mind,” he tells the Goldman Sachs conference this morning. “It’s something right on the front burner.” Then he proceeds to explain exactly why he intends to do it: He thinks the $50M or so he’d give up in subscription revenue will easily be replaced with more ad revenue. The WSJ has around 1M online subs, but he figures he could easily get an audience of 10M to 15M highly desirable readers. Again, as we’ve said before, this is a done deal.



