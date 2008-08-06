Murdoch: I'll Do Business Anywhere - Except For Russia (NWS)

While ad sales in the U.S. tumble, Rupert Murdoch is taking great pains to point out that his News Corp. is a global company. He joined yesterday’s earnings call (after some difficulty) from Beijing, and spent much of the call talking up his growing interest in India. But there’s one country Rupert says he no longer wants anything to do with: Russia, where News Corp. (NWS) is selling its stake in an outdoor advertising company. From yesterday’s call:



“We have great growing business there but just — this is purely me, I’m sorry, I’m — the more I read about investments in Russia, the less I like the feel of it. The more successful we’d be, the more vulnerable we’d be to have it stolen from us, so there we sell now.”

See Also:

News Corp. Q4: TV Terrible As Promised: MySpace Revenue Up, Profits Down

News Corp.: Selling Ads For MySpace Is Hard Work!

News Corp Web Unit Sees Revenue Drop; Admits It Won’t Hit FY 08 Revenue Goals

News Corp On Microsoft, Yahoo: Talks? What Talks?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.