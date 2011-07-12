Now There Are Reports Murdoch's 'News Of The World' Hacked 9/11 Victims

In her (secretly recorded) meeting with furious News of the World staffers last week Rebekah Brooks warned that there was far worse revelations to come.



Is this one of them?

The Daily Mirror is reporting rumours that 9/11 victims may also have been hacked by News of the World reporters.

A former NYC police officer has apparently come forward saying he was contacted by NOTW reporters who said that they’d pay him to retrieve the phone records of the dead, particularly British victims.

He supposedly turned the job down.

This is so far unsubstantiated. However, if it turns out to be true it could be yet another tipping point for Murdoch.

Thus far the hacking story has remained mostly a British phenomenon — David Carr called it a a Piccadilly sideshow in his column today — but should it be revealed, two months ahead of the 10th anniversary of 9/11, that Murdoch papers hacked into victims of that day, well that could be the thing that turns this into a American story…the kind Fox News haters across the nation have been waiting for.

