Murdoch Family Values: $60 Million Per Kid

Rupert Murdoch sold $360 million worth of News Corp. (NWS) shares yesterday, and will split the proceeds among his six children, the FT reports. A NWS spokesman describes the sale as “part of the Murdoch family’s normal financial planning,” and indeed, by Rupe’s standards, this is small beans. Murdoch, whose wealth Forbes pegged at $9 billion in March, sold $600 million worth of shares to give to his kids earlier this year. (Rich Greenfield at Pali has a much more sober analysis of the sale here)

